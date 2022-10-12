DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam on September 25, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Penang DAP has asked the party’s central leadership to review the decision not to dissolve the state assembly along with Parliament, secretary-general Anthony Loke said last night.

This was after Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed yesterday that his state’s legislative assembly would not be dissolved, but would carry with its duties as previously agreed.

Loke added that DAP would bring this matter to the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting tonight.

“There are views from many people, especially in Penang, for the elections (both state and federal) to be held at the same time,” he said at a press conference after DAP’s central executive committee meeting at the party headquarters here.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the Parliament’s dissolution, making way for the 15th general election.

Later the same day, Loke called for all PH-held states — Penang, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor — to hold off on the dissolution of their state governments and instead focus on preparations for the floods that are expected to occur with the upcoming monsoon season.

DAP leads the PH government in Penang while PKR heads the Selangor and Negri Sembilan administrations for the coalition.