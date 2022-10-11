Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan speaks at the symbolic handing over of the Wisma Melayu site in Petra Jaya, Kuching, October 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 11 — Sarawak is ready to face any possible weather changes that will occur in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) deputy chairman Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said there was nothing that could be done except to make proper preparations as it was a consequence of global climate change.

“We (GPS) are always ready to face any possibility,” he told reporters after attending the symbolic handing over of the Wisma Melayu site here today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the country will experience a transitional phase of the monsoon beginning October 3 until November which will bring thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in a short period of time.

This weather condition will occur mainly in the afternoon and early evening in most areas in the states on the west coast and interior of the peninsula, western Sabah and central Sarawak, which has the potential to cause flash floods and damage to unstable structures.

While speaking at the event, Awang Tengah who is also the deputy premier of Sarawak said that Wisma Melayu will later serve as the venue to organise various religious, social and cultural activities, especially for the Malay community of Sarawak, both at the national and international levels.

“For the record, this is the result of an idea mooted by the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem when he was a leader at that time, even though he has left us, we will fulfil his wishes.

“Tok Nan’s desire is not only for the Malay community but for the entire community from various races and religions in this state so that we will continue to be united, and cooperate with each other to ensure that Sarawak continues to progress and strong,” he said.

He said Wisma Melayu, costing RM73 million and is expected to be completed within 30 months, will be a new landmark in Sarawak because the building is inspired by both the traditional and contemporary motifs of the state’s Malay traditional costumes such as tengkolok and keringkam. — Bernama