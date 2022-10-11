PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — There has been progress in the ongoing talks between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) regarding cooperating in the 15th General Election (GE15), said PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said media reports which went viral today claiming PH had rejected Muda were not true.

“Not true... (rejected Muda), we are still negotiating and there is progress,” he said briefly to reporters after the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) special meeting at the PKR headquarters here last night.

Anwar had earlier chaired the meeting, which began at 9.40pm, and it was also attended by PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, vice-president Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is also Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Women’s wing chief Fadhlina Sidek and Youth chief Adam Adli as well as the MPP members.

Meanwhile, PKR Communications director Ahmad Fahmi Fadzil expects a final decision on the cooperation between PH and Muda to be reached as early as by Wednesday (Oct 12).

According to him, the meeting, which was held following the dissolution of Parliament as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today, among others discussed the preparation of the PKR election machinery as well as the party’s desire to contest in more Parliamentary seats in GE15.

He said that following the Parliament’s dissolution and the GE15 to be held in the near future, several PH agendas, including the PH Convention scheduled for the end of October, may either be brought forward or postponed. — Bernama