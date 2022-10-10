Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Malaysians to take note of self-serving government leaders who insisted on having GE15 when floods were likely to occur. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the 15th general election would allow voters to punish those behind the Sheraton Move that plunged the country into political instability.

He also urged Malaysians to take note of self-serving government leaders who insisted on having GE15 when floods were likely to occur.

“Do not be deceived by the government that only prioritise their own interests when they are returning the mandate to the people.

“Yes, it’s true that we must hold an election and because of that heinous betrayal that caused the fall of Pakatan Harapan’s government, this is the long-awaited moment for us to punish the traitors,” said Anwar in a statement today.

In the so-called “Sheraton Move” in February 2020, the political defection of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and several PKR lawmakers caused the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Today, Anwar also criticised the ruling Barisan Nasional for pressing ahead with GE15 instead of addressing Malaysia’s cost of living crisis, stagnant salaries, youth employment, and preparing to face the floods.

“To the young people who will vote, I emphasise that the choice of the upcoming election will have a great impact on the future of the people and the country,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament today, ending the speculation of when GE15 would be held.

Rivals including PH continue to criticise Ismail Sabri and the ruling BN for triggering GE15 now as it would likely coincide the floods that typically accompany the year-end monsoon period.