SELINSING, Oct 11 — Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today said that the coalition is ready for the 15th general election (GE15) and is confident that they can win back the seats they lost to DAP in 2018.

The Perak mentri besar said the target is achievable based on the coalition’s performance during the Johor and Melaka state elections.

“Taking the experience from Melaka and Johor elections, it is not impossible that BN can win back several seats which they previously lost to DAP.

“It is not impossible because the voters are very dynamic and I also have my own way as how BN did in Melaka and Johor. So I’m confident we can do the same in Perak in the coming election,” he told reporters during an event here this evening.

Saarani also hinted that BN will be penetrating all the constituencies which were labelled as DAP’s stronghold.

“If DAP said that they want to penetrate Umno’s constituencies, then I can say for sure that BN will also penetrate all the constituencies held by DAP,” he said.

He also said that Perak BN election machinery is already geared up for GE15.

“We are ready since the day we lost in the 2018 general election. When I was given the duty to lead the party in the state, I held meeting with the committee and all the party’s divisions and set up a war room. We have also set up a team and we have been working hard since then,” he said.

In the 14th General Election, DAP won a total of 18 state seats out of the 59 state seats in Perak.

However, DAP lost two of the state seats, namely Buntong and Tronoh after their representatives A. Sivasubramaniam and Paul Yong defected to different parties respectively.

Sivasubramaniam joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) while Yong joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

Yong is unlikely to contest in the GE15 after the High Court in Ipoh found him guilty of raping his former Indonesian maid in July. The case is being appealed by Yong.