A resident of Kampung Ketiau wades in flood water at her shop, in Kota Kinabalu October 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 — Flash floods around Sabah yesterday have resulted in over a hundred people being displaced so far, in the districts of Penampang, Putatan and Kudat.

Relentless rain for most of yesterday wreaked havoc in several districts including flood-prone Penampang, which was not spared despite several mitigation attempts by the government.

The state disaster management committee said in Penampang, 33 people from nine families were evacuated from their homes while 63 people from 10 families were evacuated from Putatan.

Authorities are still tallying the numbers of evacuees in Kudat, whose homes were razed in a fire this morning.

"The water level of Sungai Moyoq (in Penampang) this morning shows a decline and is under control, while monitoring is ongoing,” it said.

The rain stopped early last night but roads and homes had already been inundated by flash floods, causing road blockages, traffic congestion and other damages.

Some 20 homes were also burned in Tanjung Kapor, Kudat early this morning.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a continuous rain warning for the west coast and interior areas in Sabah and Labuan at 12.12pm today.

Heavy rain is expected to continue today.