KENINGAU, May 6 — Police arrested a local man for allegedly possessing homemade firearms and air rifles without a licence during a raid at a house in Kampung Kuala Punteh, Sook, on Monday night.

Acting Keningau District Police Chief DSP Alizam Dalaman said the arrest was made at about 10pm on Monday under Ops Laras by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department.

The 44-year-old suspect, who works as a farmer, was detained at his house.

Police found two homemade firearms known as bakakuk, two air rifles and 20 pellet rounds inside a bedroom of the house.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect did not have any valid licence to possess the weapons,” he said.

The suspect allegedly told police that the bakakuk guns were inherited from his late father, while the air rifles were bought from an acquaintance in a neighbouring country.

He also claimed the weapons were kept for hunting purposes.

The suspect has been remanded until May 9 for investigation under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of firearms without authorisation. — Daily Express