BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi with MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran while attending the 76th MIC General Assembly at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur, October 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — MIC will contest all of its traditional seats, namely nine parliamentary and 18 state seats, in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), its president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran said.

He thanked Barisan Nasional chairman (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for making that decision which was announced at the launch of MIC’s National Brigade in September.

“As for additional seats, that is still being discussed,” he said in his speech at the party’s 76th general assembly, officiated by Ahmad Zahidi, at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today.

Also present were BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and BN treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Almost 3,000 delegates and observers attended the assembly.

In GE14, MIC contested nine parliamentary seats, namely Sungai Siput and Tapah in Perak; Sungai Buloh, Hulu Selangor, Kapar and Kota Raja (Selangor), Port Dickson (Negri Sembilan), Segamat (Johor) and Cameron Highlands (Pahang).

Vigneswaran said MIC will go all out to ensure it wins all of the seats contested while adding action will also be taken against party division leaders who do not help BN candidates from other component parties.

He also admitted that one of the factors why MIC failed to perform well in GE14 was because of the delay in naming coordinators in the seats it contested, and to ensure there was no repeat of this, the party had appointed coordinators three years ago. — Bernama