GEORGE TOWN, Oct 10 — The Penang DAP will meet this evening to decide if the state assembly should be dissolved for concurrent polls with the 15th general election, said Chow Kon Yeow.

“We will make an announcement once a decision is made,” he told reporters while in his final leg of “Jelajah Pulau Pinang” at his constituency today.

The Padang Kota assemblyman and Tanjung MP said the DAP central executive committee had previously fixed a meeting for tomorrow night.

“In light of the dissolution of Parliament, I believe the meeting will still be held to discuss this,” he said.

He added that the immediate issue to be discussed would be the candidates for the parliamentary seats.

He said the ruling Barisan Nasional has made a decision that ignored the will of the public, especially with forecasts of floods in several states during the monsoon season.

“A few states had made the same decision not to dissolve the state assembly during this period but now, we will look at the latest developments before making any decision,” he said.

He said there was still plenty of space for them to look at the best strategies and everything is still open for discussions.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the 14th Parliament effective today, triggering the GE15.

Previously, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said states governed by the coalition — Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan — would reject concurrent polls if GE15 were to be held during the year-end monsoon season when severe floods have already been predicted.