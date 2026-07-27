KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the public to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, while cautioning against adopting modern innovations at the expense of moral values.

In his closing speech during the International Waqaf Dakwah Convention 2026 in KLCC, Anwar said that it is imperative especially in the education sector to be able to adapt to the rapid evolution of technology nowadays.

He pointed out how syllabusses and educational systems need to be updated as often as every six months nowadays in order to keep youth competitive and skilled.

“This is what is meant by ‘reaching for the sky’.

“However, ‘reaching for the sky’ has its dangers, because AI, new technology, information technology, quantum computing - without values and morals, will erode humanity as well as moral and ethics.

“That is why I say, while we reach for the sky, we must anchor ourselves to the earth,” Anwar said.

He added that the anchoring down to earth can be done through staying rooted in faith, creed, morality, personal character, local culture, language mastery, self-identity and history.

“If we only reach for the sky because we are chasing technology, modernisation, and renewal but abandon the aspects of faith, morality, and character building, then we will be dragged along regardless of dignity, submitting to pressure,” He said.

He added that real independence isn’t just about economic or technological success but also requires preserving the nation’s core identity and values.

Aside from that, Anwar also commended the Muslim Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (Perkim) and other religious agencies for adopting a fresher, more relevant approach to dawah and social building which includes making the best use of current technology.

The International Waqaf Dakwah Convention 2026 closing ceremony was also attended by Perkim’s president Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg as well as its vice president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.