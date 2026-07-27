KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Four of the victims who lost their lives in the devastating road accident on Jalan Karak Lama, Bentong, on July 25 have been confirmed eligible to receive benefits under the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) Lindung 24 Jam scheme, offering their families a measure of relief in their time of grief.

In a statement today, Perkeso confirmed that the four eligible victims, V. Mugilan, A. Kanabati Raja, K. Alaganathan, and M. Parathanman, all aged 16 to 25, were active contributors entitled to benefits under the Lindung 24 Jam and Invalidity schemes under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4).

The next of kin of each victim are also eligible to receive the Funeral Management Benefit, amounting to RM3,000, paid as a one-time sum.

“In addition, the late Mugilan’s dependents are entitled to the Invalidity Pension Benefit totalling RM562.50, distributed according to their respective shares. His wife will receive payment for life, while his two-year-old child will receive the benefit until the age of 21 or upon completion of a first degree.

“The late Alaganathan’s next of kin are also eligible for the same benefit. His parents will receive RM564.36 for life, while his siblings will be paid until they reach the age of 21,” the statement read.

The organisation also confirmed that the families of the late Kanabati Raja and Parathanman have been verified as eligible to receive the Dependents’ Benefit under Lindung 24 Jam, as well.

Perkeso said the decision by these individuals to opt for coverage under this Non-Employment Injury Scheme has proven to be a source of relief, as their families are no longer left to bear the burden alone.

“The parents of the late Kanabati Raja will receive the benefit for life, while his siblings, if they are under the age of 21, are also eligible to receive the benefit, amounting to RM1,647.

“Similarly, the dependents of the late Parathanman are eligible for the benefit; his parents and siblings will receive a monthly Dependents’ Benefit of RM891,” the statement read.

Perkeso added that when calculated over a long-term period of at least the next 30 years, the total Dependents’ Benefit to be disbursed to the families would exceed RM900,000.

Meanwhile, Perkeso clarified that three other victims had no active contribution records, and another had no record of contribution at all, unfortunately rendering them ineligible for benefits under the provisions of Act 4.

Perkeso stressed that a tragedy of this nature does not just claim lives; it also leaves families without their pillar of support, robs them of their source of income and alters their future in an instant.

It is precisely for this reason that the comprehensive protection under Lindung 24 Jam was established, to ensure that dependents are not left abandoned should an accident occur outside working hours.

“Greater emphasis on this 24-hour protection scheme does not merely close the gaps in existing coverage; it also serves as a robust shield that safeguards the often turbulent journey of the contributors’ children and families, ensuring that their survival, education and dignity remain protected.

“Social security indeed cannot erase the grief of losing a loved one, but it can at least ease the financial burden that families are forced to bear in the aftermath of such a tragedy,” Perkeso said.

In light of this, Perkeso reminded all workers and employers to ensure that social security contributions are always kept up to date, so that the right to protection can be enjoyed when needed. The organisation also urged all road users to prioritise safety and abide by the law. — Bernama