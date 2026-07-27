SHAH ALAM, July 27 —Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today signed an Electricity Supply Agreement (ESA) and a Cooling Energy Supply Agreement (CESA) to strengthen the reliability, resilience and sustainability of the nation’s energy and water infrastructure.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding integrated utility solutions to improve the efficiency of critical public infrastructure while supporting national aspirations for sustainability, energy transition and water security.

Under the ESA, TNB will supply high-voltage electricity to the Sungai Rasau Water Treatment Plant in Kuala Langat, Selangor, the largest water treatment plant in South-East Asia, with a treatment capacity of 1,400 million litres per day (MLD).

In a joint statement today, TNB and Air Selangor said the plant, upon full completion in 2031, is expected to supply clean and safe treated water to 9.62 million consumers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The statement said the agreement also makes the Sungai Rasau Water Treatment Plant the first in Malaysia to receive a direct 132 kV high-voltage electricity supply, enhancing the operational reliability and efficiency of one of the country’s key water infrastructure assets.

Under the CESA, TNB, through its wholly-owned subsidiary TNB Engineering Corporation Sdn Bhd (TNEC), will provide Gas District Cooling services to Air Selangor’s facility in Jalan Pantai Baharu, Kuala Lumpur, under a 20-year concession.

The initiative makes Air Selangor the first water utility company in Malaysia to adopt district cooling services, with the facility expected to benefit from improved system reliability, energy performance and operational efficiency compared with conventional standalone cooling systems.

The agreements were exchanged by TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Shamsul Ahmad and Air Selangor chief executive officer Adam Saffian Ghazali.

The exchange was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is also Air Selangor chairman.

Shamsul said the collaboration demonstrated how closer integration between the energy and water sectors could strengthen the resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure while supporting Malaysia’s long-term development agenda.

“This collaboration reflects TNB’s commitment to providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions. By combining our expertise with Air Selangor, we are creating value that benefits consumers, strengthens essential utility services and contributes to a more sustainable future for Malaysia,” he said.

Adam Saffian said the partnership marked another milestone in Air Selangor’s efforts to ensure an uninterrupted supply of clean and safe treated water to 9.62 million consumers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“As Malaysia’s largest water service provider and a member of the Leading Utilities of the World (LUOW), ensuring efficient, resilient and sustainable operations lies at the heart of our brand promise to deliver joy in every drop to consumers while supporting Selangor’s economic growth as a major contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said. — Bernama