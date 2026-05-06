ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 6 — Muda has urged Johor assemblymen who oppose the proposed appointment of five unelected assemblymen to raise their objections when the matter is brought to the state assembly tomorrow.

Muda president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said this was because details relating to the five appointed assemblymen were still unclear and lacked definition.

She said any decision on the proposed Bill should take into account the views of all stakeholders, including all assemblymen.

“If the bill is expected to be passed, a review process must be implemented to ensure that it truly meets the needs of the people and will not have future implications,” she told reporters at the Johor state legislative assembly at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

“The state government of the day or any party that forms the next government should also discuss with all stakeholders to improve the proposal,” she added.

Also present at the press conference were Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, its youth chief Alias Rasman and the party’s state information chief Syafiq Aziz.

Amira Aisya, who is the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, said several key issues needed clarification, including the background and qualifications of those nominated as appointed assemblymen.

“Are they politicians or experts in their respective fields?

“Were the nominations made to fulfil a certain quota and will they receive the same privileges as regular assemblymen?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin said they were only voicing their views and concerns for the sake of Johoreans as part of the stabilising force.

He hoped that issues relating to the proposed appointed assemblymen could be clarified and improved.