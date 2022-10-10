Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh is pictured at the party's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) August 22, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the party will issue a statement later addressing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s concerns about the country’s political situation.

Ab Rauf, who is also Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said the party had taken note of the fact this was His Majesty’s reason for consenting to the Parliament dissolution.

“We are not sure what has caused His Majesty’s displeasure. We haven’t managed to discuss it yet. Of course, the country needs political stability,” he told reporters after leaving the party’s political bureau meeting at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

Ab Rauf’s comments came after Istana Negara issued a statement in which the Agong said he had no choice but to consent to the dissolution of Parliament, as sought by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, due to “disappointing” political developments.

In granting the consent, the Agong said the decision was made in accordance with his authority as under Articles 40(2)(b) and 55(2) of the Federal Constitution.

Article 40 states that the Agong shall act on the advice of the prime minister in the execution of his constitutional powers, while Article 40(2)(b) provides him with the discretion to decide requests for the dissolution of Parliament.

Separately, Article 55(2) accords the Agong with the power to prorogue or dissolve Parliament.

His Majesty also said Ismail Sabri had sought an unscheduled audience around noon on October 9 seeking Parliament’s dissolution effective October 10.