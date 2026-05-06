TELUK INTAN, May 6 — Police have arrested seven local men believed to be involved in a fatal robbery and cable theft cases around Teluk Intan.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Chua Kok Lian said all the suspects, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested around Teluk Intan and in Bentong, Pahang.

He said that three of the seven suspects arrested were believed to be involved in housebreaking cases and six cable theft incidents around Teluk Intan, resulting in losses estimated at RM200,000.

“Police seized three vehicles, namely a Perodua Myvi, Axia and Bezza, together with a Honda EX5 motorcycle, as well as two machetes, jewellery and equipment used for cable theft,” he said at a press conference at the Hilir Perak district police headquarters here today

He said that checks revealed the suspects had previous criminal records, including drug-related offences, while five of them tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said that both cases were being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 457 for housebreaking, as well as Section 379 for cable theft.

Chua added that the investigation papers were now in the final stages and would be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

In the incident on April 17, the media reported that an elderly man died after being attacked with a sharp weapon during a robbery by a group of men at a residence in Pekan Baru here.

According to Chua, the 69-year-old victim suffered serious injuries after being slashed on his right hand and left palm with a sharp weapon, believed to be a machete, and was later confirmed dead at the scene. — Bernama