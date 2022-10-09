Three rivers in the Padang Terap and Kota Setar districts have surpassed the warning level, while seven rivers in four districts were at an alert level as of noon. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

ALOR SETAR, Oct 9 — Three rivers in the Padang Terap and Kota Setar districts have surpassed the warning level, while seven rivers in four districts were at an alert level as of noon today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the three rivers are Sungai Sari and Sungai Padang Terap in Padang Terap and Sungai Anak Bukit at the TAR Bridge.

“Seven rivers that exceeded the alert level are Sungai Melaka and Sungai Kuah in Langkawi; Sungai Janing and Sungai Perik in Padang Terap; Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar, as well as the Beris Dam in Sik,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Suhaimi said flash floods had hit several villages in the Kulim, Kuala Muda and Baling districts, but no evacuation centre has been opened.

“The process of relocating flood victims to a higher and safer place is underway. In addition, APM members will monitor all the rivers in the state to ensure that early preparations can be done in case the water level rises rapidly,” he said. — Bernama