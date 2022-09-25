Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (2nd right) looks at a dam display while attending the JPS 90th Anniversary Celebration and World River Day in Kuala Muda September 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 25 — The Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) will leave it to the Kedah government to decide on what to do with the three water reservoirs of the Musang King durian farm at the top of Gunung Inas, Baling.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said he was confident that the state government would address the issue and monitor all projects in Kedah as best as possible.

“The state government will make a decision based on the extent of the threat and danger of the reservoir to residents in the area. So, we’ll leave it to the state government to decide,” he told reporters here today.

He said this when asked about the move to drain the three reservoirs, which have become a concern of the residents because they are said to have caused mud floods and debris flows in Kampung Iboi, Baling on July 4.

Earlier, Tuan Ibrahim said that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) was asked to drain the three water reservoirs, each the size of a futsal court, as soon as possible for fear of flooding.

In the July 4 incident, mud floods and debris flows affected over 800 residents from 42 villages around Kupang and claimed three lives in Kampung Iboi.

Commenting on the project to build two sabo dams (also called check dams or debris dams) at the foot of Gunung Inas, Tuan Ibrahim said it is in the process of appointing contractors and that the dams are expected to be fully completed this year.

“In Kedah, a total of seven sabo dams will be built, two in Yan, two in Baling and three more in new areas. So far, one has been completed in Yan while in Baling the allocation is already there but the contractor has yet to be appointed.

“When ready, we hope the sabo dams can reduce the impact by slowing down the flow of water and blocking the flow of debris in the event of a flood due to heavy rain,” he said. — Bernama