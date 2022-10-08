Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) strikes a gong during the opening of the Negri Sembilan Malaysian Family Aspiration Tour at Dataran Seri Jempol, October 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

JEMPOL, Oct 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has warned certain quarters against ruining social harmony and peace in the country by spreading fake news and extreme provocations, especially on social media.

He said the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept reflected the country’s strength bound by the value of perfect education and was inclusive, adding that the idea was not just a slogan or mere rhetoric.

He also urged members of Keluarga Malaysia to stay strong together as a family in facing the challenges of globalisation.

"Just look at Negri Sembilan, the (Keluarga Malaysia) approach is synonymous with the people of this state, known for its cultural heritage and multi-clan society who live together harmoniously by helping each other," he said when speaking at the opening ceremony of the state-level Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM Tour) at Dataran Seri Jempol, Bandar Seri Jempol here today.

Also present were Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysians should celebrate inclusion, togetherness and gratitude in upholding the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia despite having different beliefs and coming from different backgrounds and cultures, adding that ‘tasamuh’ (tolerance) is key in uniting the people.

"The prosperity of the country can be maintained through tasamuh by appreciating, respecting and accepting the differences that occur in a pluralistic society, as advocated by Prophet Muhammad SAW when developing the holy city of Medina.

"This attitude (tasamuh) is demanded in Islam, it not only allows the people to continue to grow to the point that they are respected but also to avoid any pointless arguments," he said.

The Negri Sembilan AKM Tour led by the Health Ministry kicked off yesterday and is the tenth edition of the programme. — Bernama