JOHOR BARU, Oct 7 — The situation in areas affected by flash floods in Johor since last Sunday has returned to normal as the flood water has receded and all the evacuees been allowed to return home.

The flash floods affected a few areas in the Kluang dan Pontian districts.

A statement issued by the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Linau in Kluang was closed at 10am today after the 10 evacuees, from Kampung Sungai Linau, returned home.

The other PPS is at SK Seri Anom in Pontian, which was closed at noon today, it said, adding that the two PPS were opened to accommodate the victims when their villages were hit by flash floods following two hours of heavy rain last Sunday. — Bernama