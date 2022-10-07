Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said an official letter on his resignation has been delivered to Bersatu yesterday. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff has quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) which he helped co-found prior to the 14th general election (GE14).

In a statement today, Rais said an official letter on his resignation has been delivered to Bersatu yesterday.

“I have had many fond memories with this party, from its pre-infancy, before its establishment, from ground sub-zero. The challenges then were immense but together we made impossible possible against all odds. Throughout my active role in the party, I never shied away from speaking the brutal truth to the powers that be, more often or not at my personal costs,” he wrote.

Rais said that he would still be actively pursuing his fight for a better Malaysia.

He also expressed his appreciation to all of the party members, as well as to Bersatu's former chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed and current chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.