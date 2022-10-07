Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Cabinet meeting held today went on as usual with various matters discussed. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 7 — The Cabinet meeting held today went on as usual with various matters discussed, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“...went on as usual, many issues were discussed,” he told reporters before leaving Perdana Putra here after chairing the two-hour-long Cabinet meeting here.

The weekly Cabinet meeting, normally held on Wednesdays, is held on Fridays when Parliament sits.

On Budget 2023, Ismail Sabri said he will give his input after it is tabled.

“Let’s wait until it is tabled,” he said briefly.

Themed “Strengthening Recovery, Facilitating Reforms Towards Sustainable Socio-Economic Resilience of Keluarga Malaysia”, Budget 2023 was tabled in Parliament at 4pm today by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. — Bernama