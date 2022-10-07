When tabling Budget 2023 today, he said households earning RM2,500 or below, and with five or more children could get one-off payment of RM2,500 under the scheme.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced that RM7.8 billion will be allocated for the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia direct cash aid next year, to benefit 8.7 million Malaysians.

For families who have four or less children, they will receive between RM1,000 and RM2,000.

Other families would receive between RM500 and RM1,250, depending on the number of children.

Aid for single-parent households would also be expanded, allowing these to receive as much as RM3,000 under certain circumstances.

Tengku Zafrul also added that in total, the government will allocate RM10 billion for both BKM and Department of Social Welfare assistance next year.