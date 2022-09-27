The Bersatu president said PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang was intent on harmony and insisted there was no chance of PAS leaving PN. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang reaffirmed their commitment to the coalition when they met last night.

The Bersatu president said Hadi was intent on harmony and insisted there was no chance of PAS leaving PN.

“In the meeting we reaffirmed our position together to continue our position in the Perikatan Nasional.

“We have agreed that seat negotiations for the next election should be concluded immediately.

“We will be carrying out a ‘Jelajah Prihatin’ programme with all the leadership of Perikatan Nasional where we all will tour the states,” he told reporters in a press conference after the National Recovery Council meeting today.

Muhyiddin also said the Islamist party is expected to finalise its political partners for the 15th general election (GE15) shortly

He said Hadi also told him the latter’s party will immediately decide on whether this would include Umno.

“He (Abdul Hadi) explained that his meeting with the Umno president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi, did not reach any results. He told him that there was nothing after the meeting, he said there was no result from the meeting.

“That’s good for him to report to me, if I find anyone, we’ll report back. We have nothing to hide.

“I was given an inkling by Abdul Hadi that it is possible that PAS will make a final decision about its direction in PN and what other efforts there are with Umno and so on,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said that while he supported Hadi’s effort to unite the Malays and Muslims, the reality was that Umno has openly stated its rejection of his Bersatu.

He also said although Umno had invited Bersatu to join the Muafakat Nasional pact before, things did not progress.

“We support Tok Guru Haji Hadi’s efforts for the unity of the Malay Ummah, but the reality is not the same because Umno itself in the grand assembly has confirmed that it does not want to cooperate with Bersatu and remains so to this day.

“We accept it as a statement and in the election, whoever does not agree with us and wants to compete in any of our seats, (so) we will fight them.

“We can’t say whether they (Umno) are an enemy or not an enemy, (but) this not an enemy against religion, but an enemy in politics and it seems that we will continue our efforts,” he said.

Previously, Muhyiddin shared a message on Facebook about his meeting with Abdul Hadi and informed that it was a harmonious meeting.