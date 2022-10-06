Earlier it was reported that the management of a hotel stated that the premises had put up a ‘non-halal lift’ sticker in the lift which was used to carry non-halal and perishable goods. — Picture from Facebook/Siti Kasim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — There is no clause in the Malaysian Halal Certification Procedure Manual (Domestic) 2020 and the Malaysian Halal Management System 2020 which stipulates that hotels or premises must display the “non-halal lift” sign.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), however, said that hotels or premises can establish any appropriate mechanism in accordance with the procedures set to maintain the integrity of Malaysia’s Halal Certification.

“Jakim would like to refer to a media report regarding a hotel in Kuala Lumpur that put a ‘non-halal lift’ sign on one of its elevators to move non-halal perishable goods.

“In the report, it is also stated that the instruction regarding the placing of the sign was a regulation stipulated by Jakim,” Jakim said in a statement today.

Earlier it was reported that the management of a hotel stated that the premises had put up a “non-halal lift” sticker in the lift which was used to carry non-halal and perishable goods.

The hotel had issued a statement saying it was part of the halal certification requirements.

This was in response to a post uploaded by lawyer Siti Kasim who uploaded a picture of a “non-halal lift” on social media and questioned the rationale behind it. — Bernama