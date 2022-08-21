Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad (centre) speaks during the ceremony to announce 2021 Lembaga Tabung Haji's profit distribution at Dewan Besar Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUKIT GANTANG, Aug 21 — There is no need for the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to cooperate with local authorities (PBT) to facilitate the issuance of halal certificates to small and micro-business entrepreneurs (SME).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said this is because the application and approval of the halal certificate issued by Jakim is not a complicated process.

“The application and approval process for this halal certificate is simple and applicants only need to comply with our standard operating procedures (SOP) within 30 days. Usually, if all the rules met, approval will only take 16 or 17 days.

“Normally, if one does not get approval, it is because some conditions are not met. We also have to remember that this certificate cannot be issued automatically even if the applicant is a Muslim,” he said when met by reporters at Kampung Sungai Tinggi Trong here today.

On August 18, the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia president Abdul Halim Husin suggested that Jakim coordinates with PBT to make it easier for SME to obtain halal certification.

Dr Abdul Halim was also reported as saying the proposal was made as SME, which makes up over 76 per cent of all registered companies in Malaysia and contributes over 34 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are facing difficulties in obtaining halal certification due to the requirement of PBT licences.

Idris said that although the process of application and approval of halal certificates is subject to Jakim’s jurisdiction, enforcement action against any entrepreneur who misuses the certificate is the responsibility of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP).

“Jakim has no authority to take action. The matter is under KPDNHEP, Jakim only has the right to provide information and monitor whether these entrepreneurs follow the standards set or otherwise,” he said. — Bernama