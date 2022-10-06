The Perling state assemblyman said that if the dissolution of Parliament were to happen this year, it would be a personal triumph for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — DAP lawmaker Liew Chin Tong today said Malaysia would enter a “very dark period” if Umno were to win a majority in the upcoming general election (GE15) and its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were to become prime minister.

In a post on his Facebook account, the Perling state assemblyman said that if the dissolution of Parliament were to happen this year, it would be a personal triumph for Ahmad Zahid.

“On June 30, Umno elected Ahmad Zahid to be its president.

“From then on, [his] sole aim is to destroy all governments that are not Umno-dominated. He wants to turn back the clock, to restore Umno’s one-party state and to delete the collective history and societal gains from the 2018 general election,” the Johor DAP chairman said.

Last Tuesday, Ahmad Zahid called the Opposition’s narrative of floods and inflation nothing more than a ruse to delay GE15.

He had claimed that the Opposition, Pakatan Harapan in particular, feared massive losses if GE15 was to happen this year.

In July this year, Liew said that regardless of politics, the eventual winner of GE15 must prioritise finding a new order and stability for the country.

“If you look at the current situation, the ‘chaos’, is partly because the main players are still thinking, if they become prime minister, they can become very powerful — as powerful as the previous prime minister.

“But if you ask (two-time PM) Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad), in the new era, he will tell you that the prime minister’s power is not the power of an iron fist,” he told Malay Mail in an interview.