JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — A senior state representative has clarified that last night’s meeting here between Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the coalition’s 40 Johor state assemblymen was a regular leadership meeting.

His comments came after much speculation that the 15th general election (GE15) would be one of the topics of discussion.

“There was nothing special about last night’s meeting that was held at the Johor mentri besar’s official residence in Saujana here last night.

“It was just a political leadership meeting between a national leader and Johor state representatives. Neither GE15 nor its dates were discussed,” said Segamat Umno chief Datuk Zahari Sarip when met by reporters at a state government event at Holiday Villa Johor Baru here today.

Zahari, who is also the Buloh Kasap assemblyman and Johor exco, denied to reporters that the meeting touched on the upcoming national polls, adding that this was the first time that all 40 Johor BN state representatives had met Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president.

“In fact, potential dates for GE15 were not raised as speculated.

“Among the main highlights of last night’s meeting with Ahmad Zahid was to congratulate BN on its success in winning 40 out of 56 state seats and successfully leading the state government after the Johor state election held earlier this year,” he said.

However, Zahari said an agreement was reached between the coalition’s top leadership and all Johor BN elected representatives who were present.

He explained that the agreement was to ensure cooperation between all Johor BN assemblymen and BN candidates as well as the election machinery ahead of GE15.

“It was Umno’s and BN’s machinery that helped us win in the Johor state election early this year. So, now, it is our duty and responsibility to help the BN candidates win in their respective parliamentary seats,” said Zahari, in reference to Johor having only to contest 26 federal seats for the upcoming national polls.

Last night, Ahmad Zahid held a meeting with Johor BN’s 40 assemblymen, which was also attended by Johor BN and Umno chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

Others present were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

In March, Johor BN managed to win 40 seats out of 56 state assembly seats contested in the state elections to lead as the state government.

In the 2018 national polls, Johor BN only secured eight parliamentary seats out of the 26 seats contested in the state.