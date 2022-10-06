Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (left) visits the Sankyu Technical Academy at Persiaran Medini Sentral 2, Medini City in Iskandar Puteri on Oct 6 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 6 — Investor confidence in Johor was not affected by rumours that the 15th general election could be held soon, said Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The Johor mentri besar said this was because Barisan Nasional (BN) secured a supermajority victory in the March state election.

“The political stability is the catalyst for overseas investors that are interested in expanding their business in Johor, which is a state equipped with infrastructure facilities as well as having a strategic location.

“Despite rumours that Parliament will be dissolved today, Johor it is able to guarantee administrative stability for the next five years.

“The reason is that we succeeded in forming a new and stable state government after securing 40 of the 56 state seats contested in the Johor state election,” said Onn Hafiz in his opening address during Sankyu Technical Academy’s opening ceremony at Persiaran Medini Sentral 2, Medini City here today.

The event was also attended by Sankyu Inc Japan president Kimihiro Nakamura and Japanese ambassador to Malaysia, Takahashi Katsuhiko.

Also present were Johor Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han; and Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s weekly meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah fuelled speculation that Parliament would be dissolved soon.

However, Istana Negara has since said that the topic was not discussed.