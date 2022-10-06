Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, October 6, 2022. J.R Deepak Jaikishan, J. Rajesh and Carpet Raya filed the suit against Bakti Wira Development Sdn Bhd, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Rosmah and Boustead Holdings Berhad over a land deal that he alleged caused huge losses to his company. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — Businessman J.R Deepak Jaikishan, his brother and their company today failed to reinstate the lawsuit against Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and three companies.

A three-member bench of the Federal Court chaired by Justice Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan unanimously dismissed the review application by Deepak, J. Rajesh and Carpet Raya Sdn Bhd against the previous Federal Court’s bench decision which refused to grant them leave to hear the merits of their appeal to reinstate the three suits against the defendants.

Justice Nallini held there should be no leave for a review for the matter to be heard again.

“There was no miscarriage of justice by the previous bench in refusing to grant leave as that bench did not exceed its jurisdiction.

“Thus, we dismiss the application for a review,” she said when delivering the decision through online proceedings.

Justice Nallini who heard the matter with Justices Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof also ordered the trio (Deepak, Rajesh and their company) to pay a total of RM100,000 costs to the defendants.

The trio had wanted a review of another Federal Court’s bench decision on May 27, which refused to grant them leave to hear the merits of their appeal to reinstate the three suits initiated by them against Najib, Rosmah, Abdul Azeez, Bakti Wira Development Sdn Bhd, Boustead Holdings Berhad and Cebur Megah Development Sdn Bhd.

This was after the three suits were struck out by two High Courts and upheld by the Court of Appeal. The apex court subsequently dismissed their leave to appeal over the Court of Appeal ruling.

Deepak, Rajesh and Carpet Raya filed the suit against Bakti Wira Development Sdn Bhd, Najib, Rosmah and Boustead Holdings Berhad over a land deal that he alleged caused huge losses to his company.

Deepak also filed another suit against Najib, Rosmah and Abdul Azeez and one more legal action against Cebur Megah Development Sdn Bhd. — Bernama