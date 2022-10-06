Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (centre) during a visit to the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre in Ampang October 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wanted the Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) to pay attention to the disaster early warning system in preparation for floods.

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the King also decreed that attention should be given to the process of distributing aid and assistance to the people if disasters occur.

He said His Majesty said this after being briefed on the year-end weather and flood situation at the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) here today.

“During the briefing, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) also presented their data, preparations and list of flood hotspots to His Majesty.

“His Majesty also wanted coordination in terms of assistance between Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency) and other agencies to avoid confusion and to ensure that all aid and assistance really reach the victims,” he told reporters after the briefing, which was also attended by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. — Bernama