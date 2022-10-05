KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Leaders from various political parties today were all on the same page in their commitment to achieving the target of fielding 30 per cent women candidates in elections, in turn increasing female representation in the country’s legislative bodies.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the party will field more female candidates in the 15th general election (GE15) compared to GE14.

“I am the one signing the party election candidate authorisation letters, and I guarantee that should both the men and women candidates have similar criteria, I will choose women,” he said when appearing as a panellist at a forum on women’s leadership in politics with the theme “Driving the Reality of Increasing Women’s Representation in the 15th General Election (GE15) and the Legislative Body”.

The cross-party forum held for the first time was organised by the National Council of Women’s Organisations (NCWO) and officiated by the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development and Bersatu Srikandi (Women’s) chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

Meanwhile, another panellist, Bersatu Srikandi vice-chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, said Bersatu of late was more open to giving more opportunities for women to become election candidates.

“In Bersatu itself, 60 per cent of its members are from the women’s wing. There are so many women (members), we will fight for the leadership to make room for more female candidates in this GE15,” she said.

Fellow panellist, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said BN is leading the way when it comes to empowering women in politics and decision-making.

“If we look around today, YB (Yang Berhormat) Rina and Mas themselves began in Umno, we are serious about empowering women, maybe one day, we can turn the 30 per cent women requirement into legislation,” he said.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, who was also a panel member, said the party will make sure any amendments done to the party constitution will not sideline women.

“We have received a proposal to increase the number of vice presidents and if membership increases, I guarantee that if there is an amendment, the fourth vice-president of the party will be a woman,” he said.

Since independence was achieved 65 years ago, the number of female leaders in the legislative body has never exceeded 15 per cent, with the highest being 14.86 per cent in the Dewan Rakyat, 11.42 per cent in the Senate and 11.57 per cent in state legislative assemblies. — Bernama