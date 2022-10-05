Royal Malaysia Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said most of the summonses were issued on motorcycles at 8,211, followed by cars (6,083), lorries (528), vans (264), buses (22) and other vehicles (1,055). — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — A total of 16,163 summonses were issued to motorists running red lights just within 15 days of the Special Red Light Operation nationwide last month.

Royal Malaysia Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said most of the summonses were issued on motorcycles at 8,211, followed by cars (6,083), lorries (528), vans (264), buses (22) and other vehicles (1,055).

She said apart from the red-light offence, 24,276 summonses were also issued for other traffic offences as 71,069 vehicles were inspected during the operation which took place from September 15 to 30.

“Twenty-seven individuals were also detained under the Road Transport Act 1987 or Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, or for having outstanding summonses and warrants of arrest.

“Police view seriously the attitude and trend of motorists who purposely create the risk of accidents by running the red light.

“We also advise the public to always be careful and obey the traffic signs to ensure the safety of all road users,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the operation was held at 1,659 locations nationwide involving 1,541 police personnel. — Bernama