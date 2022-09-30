Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat leading the Johor state-wide convoy that will cover 734km in a span of three days, September 30, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 30 — About 2.3 million traffic summons issued since 2014 are outstanding, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat disclosed today.

He said of the total figure, 109,758 traffic summonses involved Singaporean vehicle owners.

“From our records, 23.5 per cent of Singaporean vehicle owners have paid their outstanding traffic summonses, while the remaining 76.4 per cent have yet to settle with the police.

“Overall, the police have issued 2.3 million summonses since 2014 until now. So far only 600,000 summonses have been cleared.

“Among the highest category of traffic summonses issued are for speeding over the limit and failure to adhere to traffic lights,” he told reporters at a joint motorcycle convoy programme with Brother Motor at the state police contingent headquarters here.

Kamarul Zaman hoped that all offenders with outstanding traffic summonses will settle the payments soon.

He said the Johor police has initiated a summons reduction programme that starts today until Sunday in which payment for select offences will be halved.

“The public can opt to settle their outstanding summonses at all traffic police departments in 13 district police headquarters starting at 8.30am until 5pm daily,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman said the police came up with the programme to provide friendly advice to motorcyclists so they will follow traffic rules.

He said the approach was to reduce the number of road fatalities involving motorcyclists in the southern state.

“This is in addition to encouraging motorists to pay their outstanding summonses.

“For the programme’s convoy, it will take participants three days covering a distance of 734km. We will also donate contributions to the less fortunate, especially orphans and the poor along our journey,” said Kamarul Zaman.