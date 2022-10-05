People queue up for Penang's famous Teochew Chendul. Yeoh said he is aiming to bring the Michelin Guide to Penang. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 5 — The Penang government said today it plans to bring the Michelin Guide to the state to promote its well-known street food scene.

Penang state exco for tourism and creative economy Yeoh Soon Hin said he is now working on bringing the Michelin Guide to Penang.

"Penang is a well-known food paradise of Malaysia which has been continuously recognised by the international media," he said in a statement.

He noted that the Penang assam laksa was ranked seventh in CNN’s World’s 50 Best Foods 2020 while the state's char koay teow, cendol and nasi kandar are just as popular among visitors from other states and countries.

"While Penang organises the International Food Festival annually, I kept dwelling on the fact that we are missing out from the Michelin Guide,” he added.

Yeoh said he is hoping to promote Penang's local gastronomy delights through Michelin Guide books.

He pointed out that the Greek National Tourism Organisation recently signed an agreement with the Michelin Guide to promote Greek gastronomy worldwide, and said Penang can do the same.

"Bringing the Michelin Guide to Penang is a very strategic move to align with the Penang State Tourism Master Plan 2021-2030," he said.

He said by having Penang's local food listed on the Michelin Guide, this will boost tourism in the northern state while highlighting many of its renowned cuisine.

"More and more tourists are searching for destinations that have a strong gastronomy presence. By going through the Michelin Guide, they are able to see the spots in Penang which will indefinitely influence the tourists’ decisions to come to Penang,” Yeoh said.

He said the Michelin Guide does not only highlight fine dining and high-end establishments, as it also has a Bib Gourmand category for street food and reasonably priced food establishments.

He said it is time to showcase Penang's very own talented chefs and cooks through the Michelin Guide, and some may even attain Michelin stars for their culinary masterpieces here.