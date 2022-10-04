Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to sit for 32 days from October 3 to November 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Measures to assist Malaysians who have been cheated and kidnapped in employment scam syndicates, especially in South-east Asia are expected to be the focus at Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, questions on preventive actions taken by ministries as well as Malaysian Embassies to eradicate employment fraud were raised by Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam) to the Foreign Minister during Minister’s Question Time.

Also listed was a question by Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) who asked the Finance Minister whether a financial crisis is taking place following the fall in the value of the Malaysian Ringgit compared to the US Dollar, the rising inflation as well as the worsening government debts.

During question time, Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) is putting a question to the Transport Minister on the control and monitoring of domestic flight tickets which are unreasonably expensive.

Apart from that, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) wants the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister to comment on the performance of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation in combating the overall inflation which has risen to 4.4 per cent while inflation on foodstuff was at 6.9 per cent in July 2022 as found in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the Department of Statistics (DoSM).

The Dewan Rakyat is also expected to focus on the tabling of the Trade Union (Amendment) Bill 2022, Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2022, Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2022, Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2022 for the second reading.

Also listed for the second reading is the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking (Amendment) Bill 2022 (Under consideration of the Special Select Committee), apart from the Food (Amendment ) Bill 2022 as well as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2021

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to sit for 32 days from Oct 3 to Nov 29. — Bernama