Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad (left) and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during the launch of 'Buku Harapan' in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today warned voters against trusting documents promising "paradise on earth”, ahead of the 15th general election (GE15).

In an idiosyncratic Facebook post, Zahid trained his guns on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, which he said had in 2018 "incited the turmoil of human passions, destroying humanistic honesty and realism".

"Humans who 'adhere' to it were promised 'paradise on earth' as ​​well as absurd luxury, causing so many to be fascinated and then preyed upon.

"But history has proven that this document is full of falsehoods, lies, deceit that distorts with sweet promises,” he posted, attaching a photo depicting the manifesto.

The manifesto named Buku Harapan (Malay for "Book of Hope") had ostensibly driven voters to opt against Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), dealing the coalition its first defeat ever in six decades.

It had promised among others to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST), review megaprojects, stabilise oil prices, introduce fuel subsidies for targeted groups, investigate scandals as well as set up a task force to study how to return autonomy to Sabah and Sarawak as set out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

In contrast, BN had offered 14 major points, with a special focus on creating three million jobs and developing affordable homes to help Malaysians tackle rising costs of living, and to uplift women’s rights and role in economy.

The PH coalition, however, was toppled in 2020 after the 'Sheraton Move' which saw PKR and Bersatu MPs who aligned themselves with Umno, PAS and Sarawak MPs to form another government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

On September 15, PH said it will finalise its seat allocations and election manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) at a convention that will take place in the middle of October.

A photo of several PH leaders discussing the GE15 manifesto has also made the rounds on social media since yesterday.