Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan speaks at a press conference after the Umno supreme council meeting at Menara Onn, Kuala Lumpur, September 30, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Umno insists Parliament should be dissolved as soon as possible for the 15th general election (GE15) to be held this year, said secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

After a 90-minute meeting of the Umno Supreme Council, he said vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is the prime minister, would meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at an unspecified date for this reason.

“The dissolution of Parliament should be held in the near future to enable the 15th General Election to be held this year as well.

“Based on this decision, the prime minister will present the proposed dissolution date to His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in accordance with Article 40 (1) of the Federal Constitution.”

He added that the decision from tonight’s meeting was based on Umno’s consistent position that the mandate should be returned to Malaysians to elect a new government.

Accordingly, Ahmad Maslan said Umno’s election machinery at all levels were instructed to finalise preparations for the general election.

A strong mandate for the next government would ensure the country’s political stability and allow good governance to be restored, he said.

Ahmad then said the Umno supreme council acknowledged the renewal of efforts to revive the Muafakat Nasional charter with PAS.

“The supreme council meeting also took note that Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, the president of PAS, met with the president of Umno recently,” he added.

Last week, it was reported that both presidents met to discuss their alliance going into GE15.

Previously, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that the Islamist party had reaffirmed its commitment towards Perikatan Nasional.

Muhyiddin also said Hadi told him that the PAS-Umno discussions have not led to any results.

The Malay nationalist party’s headquarters has been flooded with media personnel after it was claimed that the Umno supreme council would decide on when to hold GE15 and which parties Barisan Nasional would partner for the poll.