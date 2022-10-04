Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said employers can apply online and approval would be given within three working days while the foreign nationals who need a visa can apply online. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Foreign professionals who are urgently required to carry out critical tasks may enter the country by using the social visit pass (PLS) or [email protected], said Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said employers can apply online via the link https://mtp.imi.gov.my/plsXpats and approval would be given within three working days while the foreign nationals who need a visa can apply online.

“Through this entry facility, applicants are allowed to stay in the country for 30 days to enable them to attend to the critical tasks immediately.

“The facility was introduced as some local and international companies require foreign expertise for critical tasks such as machine maintenance, electrical installations, testing and commissioning to ensure all equipment and systems are in proper working order before they are allowed to operate,” he said in a statement today.

“The skills of these foreigners are crucial for the companies to operate smoothly,” he said adding that local industries and interested parties may email [email protected] for more information about the facility. — Bernama