IPOH, Oct 4 — Continuous heavy rain for several hours since this evening caused floods in several areas here.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the department received a report of flooding at the Perak Badminton Academy, Bandar Meru Raya and the Ulu Chepor area here.

“All victims at the Badminton Academy left the premises on their own and no victims have been evacuated so far.

“The fire department is still monitoring the flood situation at the locations,” said the spokesman when contacted by Bernama here tonight.

Meanwhile, photographs and a video were circulated on Facebook by an individual using the name of Tuan Denan who claimed that the water in the rain catchment ponds in Meru Perdana and Suria Meru were at high levels and this had caused flooding.

“If heavy rain continues, then more serious flooding will occur. Be prepared for any possibility and a second wave tonight,” he wrote. — Bernama