Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican hands a mock key to a stall to a trader at the launch of Bazar Rakyat (People’s Bazaar) in Kota Belud, Sabah, October 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BELUD, Oct 3 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) through the Local Government Department (JKT) has approved 741 small-scale development projects for Sabah this year with an allocation of almost RM90 million.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the number involved 26 local authority projects covering infrastructure, socio-economy and public facilities.

He said the JKT was also now implementing three large-scale projects worth RM53 million in Sabah comprising a multi-level car park at Foh Sang, Luyang at a cost of RM38 million, rebuilding of the Putatan public market (RM5 million) and building of the Putatan tamu market site (RM10 million).

“My ministry remains committed to making its main agenda and focus a success, mainly, ‘Malaysia Berdaya Huni’ or ‘Liveable Malaysia’ with sustainable environmental features including the physical infrastructure and environmental quality covering the public facilities, markets, parks and transportation.

“These are important in raising the living standard of the local communities, hence empowering them in building Keluarga Malaysia as a productive and prosperous unit,” he said at the official opening of Bazar Rakyat (People’s Bazaar) Kota Belud, here, today.

On the bazaar, Reezal Merican at a news conference, said the RM24 million project which started in January 2016 and handed over to the Kota Belud District Council last February, hopefully could raise the income of small traders towards driving socio-economic development for the local community.

The three-storey building has 148 wet market stalls; 78 handicraft and textile stall; 26 foodstalls and 60 parking bays for the benefit of over 100,000 Kota Belud residents in getting basic supplies as well as providing business opportunities.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican also announced the reduced monthly rental rates for this Bazar Rakyat stalls in order to lessen the traders’ burden during the current period of economic uncertainty.

For the general goods stalls, the monthly rate will be reduced to RM400 from RM500 and vegetable and wet produce stalls (from RM150 to RM100) for a year from this November until the next.

“The rental collection is revenue for the Kota Belud District Council) which is reduced from the sum of RM20,000 per month but KPKT will bear the loss in the interest of the people during the current challenging time,” said Reezal Merican.

The ministry also approved upgrading of the 300-metre road and car park at a cost of RM300,000 and which was ready last May, besides an allocation of RM500,000 for, among other things, upgrading of the drainage system, awning roof and goods storage space. — Bernama