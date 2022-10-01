After Tan Sri Tommy Thomas published ‘My Story: Justice In The Wilderness’, more than 100 police reports were made against him. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will seek further instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers on the investigation into Tan Sri Tommy Thomas over his memoir.

PDRM secretary Deputy Comm Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said an earlier investigation against the former attorney general was already completed and the findings sent to the AGC.

“Further to the special task force report and prime minister’s order for further investigations, we will submit the investigation paper to the AGC again on October 3 for further instructions,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob ordered immediate investigations for possible wrongdoing against Thomas, after the special task force report on the latter’s memoir was presented to the Cabinet.

The PM said the report noted possible misconduct in the book that included allegations against the judiciary; the disclosure of government information and secrets; wrongful acts, abuse, and negligence; as well as seditious statements.

Ismail Sabri said the investigations should be conducted under Sections 124(I) and 203A of the Penal Code, Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972, and Section 3 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

Thomas was appointed as the AG after Pakatan Harapan won the 2018 general election, and resigned after the administration collapsed in February 2020 due to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as the prime minister.

After he published “My Story: Justice In The Wilderness” in January last year, more than 100 police reports were made against him, most of which were by Umno members.

In October last year, the PM announced that a special task force would be appointed to investigate the memoir as well as the allegations contained within.