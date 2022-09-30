DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng speaks during the party's special congress at the IDCC Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam September 25, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 30 — The recently approved amendment to DAP's party constitution was aimed at eliminating political frogs who are elected representatives, said DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng.

The Bagan MP said the amendment to the party constitution was a decision made by the delegates.

"This is not about the party members, but about the elected representatives, especially those who don’t jump because they want to preserve their seats but they support the party’s opponents,” he said in a press conference after visiting a temple at Burmah Road here.

Lim was responding to DAP central executive committee (CEC) member Ronnie Liu’s remarks that the amendment to the party constitution meant that the party is "deteriorating into an undemocratic entity”.

"Those who continuously defy the party directives and are behaving no different from Barisan Nasional or MCA or Perikatan Nasional but continue to remain in the party are like thorns in the flesh, it will be like cancer, we need to cut them out,” he said.

He stressed that the provision states that if a member of Parliament (MP) or state assemblyman continuously defies the party’s decisions on certain key matters, said individual would be stripped of his or her membership and subsequently lose one's seat.

"It is very clear that what was tabled was about anti-hopping, it is a necessary step if we are serious about eliminating political frogs,” he said.

The party tabled and approved the amendment to the party's constitution in its recent special congress.