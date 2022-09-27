Lim argued that no one from PAS is qualified to hold the post of prime minister, amid the party’s increasingly hardline stance. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Malaysia would cease to exist with a prime minister from PAS, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng claimed today.

The Bagan MP claimed the Islamist party’s leaders were pushing a racist and extremist narrative that jeopardised Malaysia’s multireligious and multicultural stance by putting Muslims first, based on the latest Facebook post by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“National unity should be the priority amongst all Malaysians regardless of race and religion, and not just putting Muslims first.

“Worse, PAS has openly stated its ambition of having its own prime minister,” Lim said in a statement.

“A PAS prime minister would break up Malaysia and pose a nightmare scenario for non-Muslims and non-Bumis, since he would not be a prime minister for all Malaysians but only for Muslims,” he added.

He argued that no one from PAS is qualified to hold the post of prime minister and cited a laundry list of what he deemed to be the party’s increasingly hardline stance.

He said that Hadi has issued many negative remarks about non-Muslims and non-Malays by asserting that they should not hold senior Cabinet posts, and unfairly blaming them for threatening Malay political power though the top government positions are held by Malays or Muslims.

Lim accused Hadi of repeatedly spreading “lies” about Pakatan Harapan, using English in Malaysia and even cultural practices like Oktoberfest and Bon Odori.

The DAP politician claimed that PAS is pushing its extremist narrative as a cover for its alleged failures to tackle the current economic problems and corruption challenges.

“This is the reason why Kelantan has become the poorest state in peninsular Malaysia after more than 30 years of PAS’ rule.

“Deprived of economic opportunities, Kelantanese are forced to migrate to other states and Singapore to seek job opportunities, whilst Kelantan suffers from poor crisis management in floods, bad governance and cannot even provide clean piped water to its citizens,” Lim claimed.

He also demanded the other ruling parties and coalitions to explain their silence in the face of Hadi’s remarks, and named MCA, MIC, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

“Why has MCA, MIC, GPS and GRS kept an unholy silence and continue to support a racist and extremist PAS in government?

“To date neither MCA, MIC, GPS nor GRS have publicly stated that they oppose PAS in government and their ambition to put one of their own as prime minister?” he asked.

In a speech on August 20, Hadi had said corruption stemmed from those who reaped profit through illegal means. He said the majority of those involved in ruining the country’s politics and economy were non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera.

He said it had reached a point that “these people” ended up controlling the country’s economy and using their money to taint politics, the administration and judiciary.

Bukit Aman had since summoned Hadi for claiming that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera were at the root of corruption in the country after 28 reports were submitted against the Marang MP.