Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin speaks to the media after the Umno supreme council meeting at Menara Onn, Kuala Lumpur, September 30, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the date for the 15th general election remain undecided and will be left to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Leaving the party’s supreme council meeting tonight, the Kinabatangan lawmaker further said the Malay nationalist party would retain the Muafakat Nasional pact with PAS.

“The date is still undecided,” he told reporters.

“Good. We are still working together with PAS,” he added when asked about MN.

Also commenting on possible revival of MN, Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the alliance was needed for the “ummah unification” agenda.

“The relationship with PAS, all members of the supreme council feel that we need to cooperate with PAS for the benefit of the ummah.

“The negotiations between the president and the committee we have formed were so that we can see the outcome in terms of discussions with PAS,” he said, referring to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a press conference after tonight’s meeting, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan also confirmed Ahmad Zahid and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang have met.

The Malay nationalist party’s headquarters was flooded with media personnel earlier tonight after it was claimed that the Umno supreme council would decide on when to hold GE15 and which parties Barisan Nasional would partner for the poll.