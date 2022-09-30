Umno’s ‘top five’ (from left) Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at Menara Onn, September 30, 2022. — Picture from Facebook/Datuk Seri Hj Mohamed Khaled Nordin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today attended a meeting of the top five Umno leaders at Menara Onn here.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed this when he uploaded pictures of the five leaders together via a Facebook post, with a caption that read: “Umno Top 5 in discussions.”

Besides Ismail Sabri, a fellow vice-president, and Mohamed Khalid, the other members of the “Top 5” who were present were party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and another vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The meeting is believed to have discussed matters concerning the 15th general election. It precedes a meeting of the Umno Supreme Council scheduled for tonight.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan prior to this announced that the Supreme Council meeting that was earlier scheduled for September 17 had been moved to today. — Bernama