KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― The number of dengue fever cases reported for the 38th epidemiological week (ME) from Sept 18 to 24 increased by 12.5 per cent to 1,533 cases, compared to 1,363 cases the previous week.

This brings the total dengue cases reported so far this year to 12,942, compared to 19,423 cases in the corresponding period last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of deaths due to dengue complications also increased to 24 cases compared to 13 deaths in the corresponding period last year.

“The number of hotspots also increased in the 38th ME, namely 48 compared to 42 in the previous week. A total of 28 hotspots are in Selangor, Sabah (15), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (five),” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said Chikungunya surveillance recorded eight cases in the 38th ME with three cases in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, two cases each in Selangor and Penang and one case in Kelantan, thus bringing the cumulative number of chikungunya cases so far to 646.

For Zika surveillance, a total of 1,452 blood samples and 15 urine samples were tested and all the results were negative.

Dr Noor Hisham said the current hot and rainy weather was an ideal condition for Aedes mosquitoes to breed.

He said preventive measures like keeping the surroundings clean and litter-free should be undertaken by everyone.

“Aedes mosquitoes only need a little water to lay their eggs and the eggs can survive for eight months in dry conditions,” he added. ― Bernama