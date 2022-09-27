Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said Lance Corporal Mohammad Ridzuan Marsudi, 31, suffered serious injury to his left wrist while Inspector Mohd Zulhusni Hassani, 30, was hurt on his right wrist in the confrontation at 3.45pm. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — Two police officers were slashed in the hand when they apprehended a drug addict on a rampage with a machete at a house in Kampung Sungai Kandis, Section 36, here, yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said Lance Corporal Mohammad Ridzuan Marsudi, 31, suffered serious injury to his left wrist while Inspector Mohd Zulhusni Hassani, 30, was hurt on his right wrist in the confrontation at 3.45pm.

He said both officers from the D4 Division (Intelligence/Operations/Criminal Records) of the Shah Alam district police headquarters (IPD) received treatment at Shah Alam Hospital.

“However, Mohammad Ridzuan was then referred to Selayang Hospital for hand surgery and reported to be in stable condition now,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal said that prior to the incident, the two officers and five other policemen were following up on a case being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code involving a 47-year-old local man who allegedly went on a rampage in a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

He said the suspect rammed a sedan belonging to his brother, a 53-year-old retired teacher, and smashed a flower pot onto his car before chasing him with a machete.

“The police team then arrived at the house to find the suspect, who is unemployed, refusing to cooperate and relent. The suspect then swung a machete at Mohammad Ridzuan who opened fire in self-defence.

“However, the shot missed in the struggle with the suspect who continued to attack and slashed Ridzuan on the left wrist with three fingers immobilised,” he said.

Mohd Iqbal said Mohd Zulhusni was slashed on his right wrist while together with other officers, was trying to overpower the violent suspect and arrest him.

He said the suspect lived alone in the house while his brother lived next door and that a urine test found the suspect positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC, and had a previous record.

“The suspect is now under remand for three days until Thursday and the case is being investigated under Sections 307 and 326 of the Penal Code (for attempted murder and causing grievous hurt),” he added. — Bernama