Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that in the 4.05pm incident, Mohd Enus Karim Ullah, 29, was confirmed to have died on the spot. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Sept 27 — A Myanmar worker was killed while his two compatriots were injured after they were believed to have been crushed by a concrete slab while installing a drain at Indera Mahkota 15 here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that in the 4.05pm incident, Mohd Enus Karim Ullah, 29, was confirmed to have died on the spot.

Wan Mohd Zahari added that the other two Myanmar workers — Ellyas Rohsit Ullah, 31, and Mohammad Soyat Abulhasim, 44, — were injured and taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA).

“Preliminary investigation found that the 2.4-metre (m) high concrete slab collapsed and crushed all the victims, who were working on the drain next to the cement concrete,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said 10 officers and personnel from the Indera Mahkota and Kuantan Fire and Rescue Stations rushed to the scene. — Bernama