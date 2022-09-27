KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A Bangladeshi construction worker was found dead under the rubble of concrete that collapsed on the 51st floor of a building under construction at Oxley Tower, Jalan Ampang here early today.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre, a team was sent to the scene after it received a distress call at 12.23am.

Its senior operations commander Nurul Adha Abdul Majid said when they arrived at the scene, they found that there had been a concrete collapse on the 51st floor of the building which was still under construction and a victim was underneath it.

"Firefighters had to cut and break the concrete to remove the victim. The victim was removed from under the rubble at 7.21am today,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim aged 35, was pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene. — Bernama