Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) talks with Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (right) before the Umno Supreme Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on September 9, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi has accused his one-time ally Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of trickery with his “Umno is the main enemy” jibe, warning Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs to be wary of his treachery.

He said it was apparent that splinter party Bersatu was formed by Muhyiddin to topple Umno, and asked the former prime minister why he has not directed his ire against Pakatan Harapan instead for spurning so-called Malay-Muslim unity.

“Isn’t it odd that Muhyiddin said Umno is the number one enemy and not PH, despite him saying PH’s fight was not the same as the Malay, Islam as well as Malaysians? PAS top brass must be confused now.

“All Bersatu MPs, as well as BN MPs in Cabinet, should realise an enemy surrounds them and as long as they defend this Cabinet with Bersatu they are at risk of sabotage,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He accused Muhyiddin of going overboard with those comments, likening it to an attack on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Zahid also claimed Muhyiddin’s remarks would erode investors’ confidence in Malaysia’s political landscape and cause them to distance themselves from investing in the country.

“Sooner or later the stock market will crash and investors will start selling their shares to invest elsewhere. I’m not sure if his actions were a form of threat towards the prime minister or he just could not hide his treachery anymore,” he added.

At a Bersatu event yesterday, Muhyiddin was reported saying that his coalition Perikatan Nasional’s main enemy at the next general elections would be Umno.

The PN chairman also said he will seek PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s explanation over his alleged meeting with Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.